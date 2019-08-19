Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $2.64 Million; As Malibu Boats (MBUU) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Has Decreased by $883,818 Its Stake

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 22,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 69,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $138.11. About 14.52M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) by 41.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 22,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 32,485 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 55,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 62,175 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 46,600 shares to 77,348 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 39,119 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 9,549 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 22,045 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 20,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey Wright Associate reported 240 shares stake. Alphaone Inv Serv Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 929 shares in its portfolio. 358,353 were accumulated by Stifel Finance. Punch Associate Investment Management owns 1.46% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 430,183 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 5,336 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,465 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 462,353 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 3,179 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 25.68% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $19.39M for 6.97 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.96% negative EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares to 36,043 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).