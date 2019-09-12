Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Decreased Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position By $305,855; Shannon River Fund Management Cut Autodesk (ADSK) Position By $8.10 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 24.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,010 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Shannon River Fund Management Llc holds 157,000 shares with $25.58 million value, down from 207,010 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $35.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $156.82. About 1.86M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 5.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 4,565 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc holds 84,008 shares with $5.68M value, down from 88,573 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $86.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 2.78M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tdam Usa reported 0.06% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication holds 0% or 9,294 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 3,800 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated holds 3,699 shares. James Inv holds 500 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Llc accumulated 53,052 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.64% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 31,721 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 59,216 shares. Narwhal Cap Management invested in 27,935 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.34% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Platinum Mgmt Limited owns 2.02M shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Lc has 0.71% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 16,290 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 97,118 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $88 highest and $6700 lowest target. $78’s average target is 15.74% above currents $67.39 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 17 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Mizuho. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Sunday, March 17. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $75 target. Raymond James maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $8600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 14. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 9.80 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased Proshares Tr stake by 24,635 shares to 87,840 valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 40,575 shares and now owns 173,505 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.07’s average target is 10.36% above currents $156.82 stock price. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, August 28. Wells Fargo maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $18000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, August 28. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. Evercore maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 28.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) stake by 118,000 shares to 217,100 valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) stake by 90,167 shares and now owns 141,130 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cambridge Trust Communication has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 115,999 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Citadel Advisors Limited Company reported 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 115,669 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.14% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 23,000 shares. Fiduciary Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,577 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 113,368 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 357 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Company owns 5,503 shares. Sol Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,420 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 345,655 shares stake.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $94.06 million for 95.62 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

