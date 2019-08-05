Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Cut Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose; As Green Dot (GDOT) Share Price Declined, Holder Lyon Street Capital Lowered by $928,980 Its Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 50,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, down from 112,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 50.69 million shares traded or 87.44% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 15,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The hedge fund held 17,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 33,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 793,582 shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Com reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hengehold Cap Lc owns 4,146 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hightower Services Lta reported 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Towercrest holds 15,360 shares. Loews accumulated 1,300 shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25.30M shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability holds 66,617 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Cutler Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,150 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Drexel Morgan reported 18,299 shares stake. Sns Financial Ltd has 68,305 shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. Newfocus Group Lc invested 7.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Management Ny stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares to 88,573 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

