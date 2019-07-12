Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Cut Its Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stake by $324,370; Guggenheim Capital Has Decreased Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $4.33 Million as Share Price Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02 million, down from 44,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $183.07. About 1.24 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 75.12% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q Net $119.8M; 29/05/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: Is It ‘Set up for Success?’ — Barrons.com

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 41,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, down from 152,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 1.25M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares to 838,310 shares, valued at $23.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $334.59 million activity.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.14 million for 52.01 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 43,531 shares to 518,841 shares, valued at $21.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 30,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB).

