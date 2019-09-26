Beddow Capital Management Upped Its Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) Holding; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position Held by Van Eck Associates Corp

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 15294.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 453,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 456,293 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.23 million, up from 2,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.27. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 7,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 94,257 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 86,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 1.95 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 102,924 shares to 884,890 shares, valued at $52.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 506,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,425 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle S.A. (NSRGY) by 26,989 shares to 70,042 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 15,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,095 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.