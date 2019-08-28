Beddow Capital Management Upped Its Bristol (BMY) Stake; VOLKSWAGEN A G ORD ORDINARY SHARES (VLKPF) Shorts Down By 3.95%

VOLKSWAGEN A G ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VLKPF) had a decrease of 3.95% in short interest. VLKPF’s SI was 1.43M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.95% from 1.49 million shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 2858 days are for VOLKSWAGEN A G ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VLKPF)’s short sellers to cover VLKPF’s short positions. It closed at $157.63 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 157.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc acquired 30,005 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 49,060 shares with $1.77M value, up from 19,055 last quarter. Bristol now has $78.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 1.34M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $80.72 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. It has a 5.17 P/E ratio. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 5,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 65,000 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 68,539 shares. Independent Invsts owns 40,764 shares. Howe & Rusling stated it has 108,564 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Com owns 9,571 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.12% or 8,019 shares. Texas Yale Corporation reported 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Atria Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,973 shares. Lincoln holds 0.03% or 16,283 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17.10 million shares. Windsor Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,711 shares. Farmers holds 0.14% or 10,222 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 1.7% stake. Twin Cap stated it has 206,450 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Nestle S.A. (NSRGY) stake by 18,560 shares to 97,031 valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 10,620 shares and now owns 58,336 shares. Koninklijke Philips Nv (NYSE:PHG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 15.86% above currents $48.12 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS.