Beddow Capital Management Upped Bristol (BMY) Holding By $1.08 Million; Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Party City Holdco had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The stock of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 1. See Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) latest ratings:

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 157.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc acquired 30,005 shares as Bristol (BMY)'s stock declined 8.53%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 49,060 shares with $1.77M value, up from 19,055 last quarter. Bristol now has $72.43B valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 19.27M shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) stake by 3 shares to 12 valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) stake by 7,155 shares and now owns 62,712 shares. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $59 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 13. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of BMY in report on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 491,499 shares traded. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) has declined 47.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTY News: 09/05/2018 – Party City Holdco Backs 2018 EPS $1.46-EPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Party City Holdco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTY); 06/03/2018 Party City Reschedules Date of 4Q 2017 Earnings Release to Friday From Thursday Due to Weather; 09/05/2018 – Party City Holdco 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 07/05/2018 – Party City Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco 4Q EPS $1.58; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco 4Q Rev $789.6M; 09/05/2018 – Party City Holdco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.87; 09/03/2018 – PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC PRTY.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.44 BLN TO $2.49 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Party City Holdco Sees 2018 Net $143M-Net $154M