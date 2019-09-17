Beddow Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Timken Steel (TMST) as Stock Price Declined; Private Trust Co Lowered Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $626,195

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Steel Corp (TMST) by 92.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 257,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 20,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163,000, down from 278,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Steel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 445,476 shares traded or 17.03% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 4,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 54,224 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.55M, down from 58,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 4.50M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Intersect has 2.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 38,366 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 32,305 shares. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Independent Franchise Prns Llp invested in 9.76% or 6.81 million shares. Sunbelt Incorporated invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 180,874 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 16,886 shares. 149,425 were reported by Fishman Jay A Mi. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Interactive Financial Advsrs owns 100 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 62,224 shares. Wade G W & stated it has 154,033 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Telos Capital holds 28,301 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Inv Limited Liability Company has 4.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 746,990 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Dept accumulated 71,355 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4,346 shares to 7,950 shares, valued at $967,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 14,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% negative EPS growth.