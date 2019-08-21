Beddow Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Liberty Global A Plc (LBTYA) by $315,216 as Market Value Rose; Hrt Financial Decreased Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Liberty Global A Plc (LBTYA) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 13,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 232,355 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 245,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global A Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 933,360 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 14,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 2,683 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 16,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.26. About 355,533 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $726.98M for 15.78 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 4,827 shares to 7,174 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 372,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.