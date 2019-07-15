Beddow Capital Management Trimmed Its Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) Holding by $556,140; Stock Price Declined; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Jd.Com (JD) Holding by $420,000

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 314,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 5.08 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 86,838 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 94,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.94% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 802,200 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $142.01M for 9.58 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 335,064 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Assocs Inc reported 41,205 shares stake. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 292 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 64,476 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability stated it has 3,210 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 193,359 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 4,677 shares. U S Glob Invsts reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Hilton Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 989 shares. 301,209 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 10,736 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 14,379 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 106,960 shares. The Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.07% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 10,850 shares to 69,930 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 54,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83M for 156.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.