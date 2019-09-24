Beddow Capital Management Trimmed By $419,560 Its Denny’s (DENN) Holding; United Bancshares (UBOH) Sentiment Is 4.5

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Denny’s (DENN) stake by 12.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 20,978 shares as Denny’s (DENN)’s stock rose 18.21%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 152,446 shares with $3.13 million value, down from 173,424 last quarter. Denny’s now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 130,788 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s

United Bancshares Inc (UBOH) investors sentiment increased to 4.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 3.70, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 9 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 2 sold and decreased equity positions in United Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.18 million shares, up from 586,406 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding United Bancshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold DENN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 52.57 million shares or 4.13% less from 54.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 59,098 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 8,149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% or 56,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 63,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 225,000 shares stake. 78,225 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. D E Shaw owns 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 63,830 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) or 1.85 million shares. Beddow Capital Mgmt invested in 152,446 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc reported 20,208 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc stated it has 30,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Blackrock Inc has 4.13M shares. Citigroup Inc reported 24,901 shares stake. Us Bankshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 68,491 shares.

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DENN’s profit will be $8.91M for 37.73 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for individuals, businesses, and communities. The company has market cap of $67.21 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings and money market, demand deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 8.09 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.74% of its portfolio in United Bancshares, Inc. for 294,692 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 57,500 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 43,930 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,197 shares.