Beddow Capital Management Stake in Bristol (BMY) Has Boosted by $1.08 Million as Stock Declined; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Value Rose, Kdi Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $1.11 Million

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 4,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 57,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58 million, down from 62,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $286.1. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 157.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 30,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 49,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 19,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 8.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $4.22M worth of stock was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Friday, August 2. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 35.41 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,439 shares to 40,271 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,635 shares to 55,017 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 10,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,336 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.