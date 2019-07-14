Beddow Capital Management Stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Raised by $1.74 Million as Valuation Rose; As Intuit Com (INTU) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.08 Million

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc Com (INTU) by 15.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,959 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 26,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $281.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $825.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 61,110 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 28.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 747 shares. Old National Bankshares In reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 398,021 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Group Incorporated. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 1,693 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 10,417 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 910 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo invested in 138,625 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Jensen Inv Inc stated it has 753,225 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 3,784 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0.13% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 7,159 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Limited Liability has 0.65% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2.37M shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,060 shares to 35,383 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 10,620 shares to 58,336 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global A Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 13,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,355 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle S.A. (NSRGY).