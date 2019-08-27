Beddow Capital Management Stake in 1 (FLWS) Has Trimmed by $3.41 Million; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Shareholder Water Island Capital Decreased Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 1 (FLWS) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 189,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 354,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 543,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $969.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 125,223 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 68,851 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 1.47 million shares to 3.45 million shares, valued at $158.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Com owns 27,470 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 278,923 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc invested in 520,979 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 138,522 shares. 59,705 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated holds 178,800 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 45,201 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 0.07% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 300,676 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 10,189 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 11,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 693,237 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 68,438 shares.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Things to Know Ahead of Spectrum Brands’ (SPB) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Repligen, Tandem Diabetes Care, Telephone and Data Systems, Sunoco and Rent-A-Center – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Outlook For Rent-A-Center – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLWS shares while 27 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.94 million shares or 13.45% more from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,600 were accumulated by Amp Cap Ltd. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Llc stated it has 2.09M shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. State Street owns 660,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 231,552 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,579 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc Inc reported 403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 0.09% or 637,400 shares. Moreover, Beddow Mgmt Incorporated has 3.55% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 354,441 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Com holds 205,844 shares. Nomura owns 30,000 shares. 22,930 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 5,200 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 490,322 shares.

More notable recent 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLWS, FSLR, MU – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull of the Day: 1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BJ, FLWS, JWN, PSTG, SPLK and YJ among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.