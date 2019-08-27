Beddow Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $935,600 as Stock Price Declined; Crawford Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding in Core Mark Holding Co (CORE) by $451,585 as Valuation Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (CORE) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 65,658 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Core Mark Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 151,103 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 7.21M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Big Pharma Sees a Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesabi Trust Ctfs (NYSE:MSB) by 37,688 shares to 490,440 shares, valued at $14.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global A Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 13,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,355 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd, Missouri-based fund reported 8,100 shares. Aristotle Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.34% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jupiter Asset Limited accumulated 172,252 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 286,968 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability has 0.65% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Abner Herrman & Brock Lc invested in 7,129 shares or 0.09% of the stock. New York-based Perella Weinberg Prns Mngmt LP has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 77,550 were reported by Grassi Invest Mngmt. Mechanics Commercial Bank Department reported 4,783 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth holds 1.4% or 309,027 shares. Nippon Life Americas reported 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 6,594 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Limited Liability Company reported 11,747 shares. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.35% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). 17,100 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Blackrock Inc invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Sei Invs Com holds 146,569 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 41,990 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Advisory Rech has 0.84% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 118,200 shares. Howard Cap Management reported 8,252 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Century has 0.01% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 12,844 shares. 99,517 were accumulated by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Renaissance Technology Ltd stated it has 271,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Apple Killing Fitbitâ€™s Core Business? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fujitsu using Pluralsight to Align Technology Skill Development with Core Business Objectives for Customers – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Alibaba Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. Core Inflation Ticks Higher, FOMC Meeting Underway, Trade Talks Scuttled – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Lowe’s, Target Spur Rally – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.