Beddow Capital Management Raised Its Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Stake by $1.74 Million; As Cubesmart Com (CUBE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Pggm Investments Raised Its Position

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Cubesmart Com (CUBE) by 165.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 2.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 4.62 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.04M, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Cubesmart Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.49. About 842,833 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 51,187 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Nv holds 556,811 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,349 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 47,000 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 35,479 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Duff Phelps owns 1.37M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 0% stake. American International Gru, New York-based fund reported 3,268 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 178,315 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.1% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Spirit Of America Management Corporation has 18,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc reported 207,806 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology reported 21,112 shares stake. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability reported 10,705 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CubeSmart: Is This 4.0%-Yielding Storage REIT A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CubeSmart’s (NYSE:CUBE) 9.6% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 32,400 shares to 32,402 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co Com (NYSE:MAC) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,492 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc Com.

More notable recent Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Bladex co-leads successful syndication of a US$220,625,000 3-Year Senior Unsecured Term Loan Facility for Unifin – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bladex Treads Water and Hopes for a Stronger 2019 – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.