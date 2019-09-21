Beddow Capital Management Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Price Rose While Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $382,800

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 27,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 139,295 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 million, down from 167,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53M shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 31,810 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41M, down from 33,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56 million shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $527.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,805 shares to 58,275 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beech Hill Advsr, a New York-based fund reported 1,350 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 17,054 shares. Westwood Gru holds 4,220 shares. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.5% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sabal Tru has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.11% or 2.07M shares. 24,630 are owned by Freestone Limited Com. Hartford Fincl Management invested in 19,757 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Main Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,092 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 18,072 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc reported 7,596 shares stake. Retail Bank stated it has 0.55% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4.77 million shares. Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,630 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Captrust Finance Advsr has 18,591 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated has invested 1.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 10,659 are owned by Fenimore Asset Mgmt. Westpac Bk has 1.03M shares. St Johns Mngmt Company Ltd Company reported 0.92% stake. 195,531 were accumulated by Ftb Advsrs Inc. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 16,884 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 84,677 were reported by Eagle Capital Management Lc. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Lc invested in 0.81% or 78,391 shares. Fort LP holds 58,207 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 10,877 were reported by Capital Advsr Ltd Liability. 441,662 were accumulated by Inv Ltd Llc. Copeland Cap Lc accumulated 5,318 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.65% or 827,402 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company accumulated 34.36 million shares. Fred Alger stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.44B for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,675 shares to 32,642 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (NYSE:WAB).