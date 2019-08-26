Beddow Capital Management Position in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Has Boosted by $1.74 Million as Stock Price Declined; Merck (MRK) Shareholder Connors Investor Services Upped Its Holding by $1.60 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 25,731 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Merck (MRK) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 19,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 173,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 154,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Merck for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 3.45 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 06/04/2018 – IGNORE: MERCK KGAA EVOBRUTINIB STUDY RESULTS REPORTED MAR. 7; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS CONTINUES TO EXPECT FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 A MODERATE ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASE OF BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,393 shares to 26,288 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 102,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,128 shares, and cut its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investor Ab ‘B’ (IVSBF) by 35,925 shares to 221,650 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 10,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,336 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).