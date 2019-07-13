Beddow Capital Management Maintains Holding in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX); Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Stake Increased by Ashford Capital Management Inc

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $825.96M market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 61,110 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 28.30% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.73% the S&P500.

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 2,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 102,589 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.81M, up from 99,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $222.25. About 360,064 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,294 were accumulated by Natixis Advsrs L P. Sarasin And Llp invested in 1.18% or 276,161 shares. Ny, a New York-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Davis Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 3.32% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 53,035 are held by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Limited Com. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 86,844 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 244,268 shares. 303,856 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Cap Intll Invsts reported 0.16% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Company (Wy) invested in 0% or 6 shares. 1,463 are owned by Park National Oh. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 4,000 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt holds 230,906 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 36,563 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 102 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. $889,333 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was sold by Edmonds-Waters Christopher on Wednesday, February 13.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 38,640 shares to 256,020 shares, valued at $16.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,550 shares, and cut its stake in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

