Beddow Capital Management Lifted Stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by $1.74 Million as Stock Price Rose; Red Hat Com (RHT) Shares Rose While Capital Counsel Has Cut Its Holding by $1.46 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 25,463 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 28.30% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank has 0.3% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 344,458 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 66,093 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sandy Spring Comml Bank accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Moody Retail Bank Division holds 0.23% or 45,106 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Quantbot Lp stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 53,088 are owned by Fjarde Ap. 122,565 are owned by Renaissance Lc. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 982,243 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Counsel Lc holds 605,396 shares. Regions Fincl has 513 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,485 shares to 331,677 shares, valued at $58.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) by 58,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 898,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).