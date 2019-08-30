Beddow Capital Management Lifted Its Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Position by $1.74 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Stock Value Rose, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreased Its Stake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) by 72.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 58,094 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 9,462 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500.

More notable recent Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on May 03, 2018. More interesting news about Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bladex Reported A $40.7 Million Loss For 3Q18, Or -$1.03 Per Share, Due To Higher Allocated Credit Reserves For Its NPL Exposure; Robust Tier 1 Capitalization At 17.8% – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE) by 266,075 shares to 638,533 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Koninklijke Philips Nv (NYSE:PHG) by 28,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global A Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) by 37,011 shares to 127,651 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 159,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AvalonBay’s 3-Brand Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AvalonBay Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested 0.35% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Phocas Finance Corp owns 15,355 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Grp owns 2,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0.1% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). First In stated it has 559 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab accumulated 0% or 6,733 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 384 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora reported 140 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,501 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 764,146 are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Natixis owns 0.06% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 48,325 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 330 shares. American Group Inc owns 55,384 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).