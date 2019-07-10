Beddow Capital Management Lifted By $1.74 Million Its Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Stake; A-R-T- Advisors Has Trimmed Its Littelfuse (LFUS) Stake

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) stake by 43.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc acquired 91,342 shares as Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX)’s stock rose 7.64%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 303,353 shares with $6.04 million value, up from 212,011 last quarter. Banco Latinoamericano De Expor now has $818.66 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 21,883 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 28.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) stake by 78.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 6,400 shares as Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)’s stock declined 5.72%. The A-R-T- Advisors Llc holds 1,767 shares with $322,000 value, down from 8,167 last quarter. Littelfuse Inc now has $4.32B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.66. About 70,592 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 10,620 shares to 58,336 valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) stake by 91,224 shares and now owns 517,833 shares. Nestle S.A. (NSRGY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 277,609 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 14,517 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 6,600 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 329,553 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Bahl Gaynor owns 17,977 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Suntrust Banks stated it has 3,076 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd holds 530,445 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Axiom Int Investors De accumulated 10,661 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 18,000 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,100 shares. Fmr Limited Co invested in 26,520 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 1,918 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Analysts await Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 22.39% or $0.60 from last year’s $2.68 per share. LFUS’s profit will be $51.43M for 20.99 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by Littelfuse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Littelfuse, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Littelfuse to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KYOCY or LFUS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How to Buy Into the Success of These 3 Everyday Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased Grupo Supervielle S A stake by 70,495 shares to 112,702 valued at $685,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) stake by 18,200 shares and now owns 27,899 shares. Schneider National Inc was raised too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $124,871 activity. 578 shares were sold by NOGLOWS WILLIAM P, worth $105,485 on Tuesday, February 5. $11,792 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was bought by GRILLO ANTHONY on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, February 5 Cole Matthew sold $31,178 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) or 170 shares.