Beddow Capital Management Lifted Bristol (BMY) Holding by $1.08 Million; Stock Declined; Neuberger Berman Group Lowered First Industrial Realty Trust Reit (FR) Holding by $354,900 as Share Price Rose

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 157.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 30,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 49,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 19,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77 million shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ACTION DATE FOR FURTHER REGULATION ON THE SBLA IS JULY 10, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 8:00 PM; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Housing Authority Thu, 3/8/2018, 10:00 AM

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc Reit (FR) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 10,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 7,217 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 17,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 474,666 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Holding Corp/The (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 99,835 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) by 39,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.39 million for 22.19 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 25,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 794,391 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 26,676 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 22,302 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 136,982 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.04% or 2.72 million shares in its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 19,315 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 96,354 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 7.17 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 0.02% or 4.79M shares. Raymond James Service Advsr has invested 0% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Assetmark invested in 4,477 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 113,159 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siemens Ag (SIEGY) by 22,075 shares to 74,962 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle S.A. (NSRGY) by 18,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,031 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates Inc reported 0.47% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Greenleaf Trust reported 14,806 shares stake. Intact Inv Mngmt reported 54,500 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Oppenheimer & Commerce invested in 297,991 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 739,674 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 9,398 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd invested in 0.06% or 4,649 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 17,636 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 636,397 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Edge Wealth Limited Liability reported 3,150 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Lc holds 22,336 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Hartford Fincl Mgmt has 1.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 66,109 shares.