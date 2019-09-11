Beddow Capital Management Lifted Bristol (BMY) Holding By $1.08 Million; Exelon Has 1.05 Sentiment

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 157.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc acquired 30,005 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 49,060 shares with $1.77M value, up from 19,055 last quarter. Bristol now has $79.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 6.12 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services

Exelon Corp (EXC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 335 funds opened new or increased positions, while 297 sold and trimmed stock positions in Exelon Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 742.04 million shares, down from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Exelon Corp in top ten positions decreased from 12 to 10 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 252 Increased: 237 New Position: 98.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $835.81 million for 13.82 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $46.21 billion. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It has a 20.78 P/E ratio. The firm also sells renewable energy and other energy-related services and products; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers.

Teilinger Capital Ltd. holds 50.41% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation for 509,500 shares. Electron Capital Partners Llc owns 2.34 million shares or 14.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Energy Income Partners Llc has 4.17% invested in the company for 4.87 million shares. The Washington-based Lesa Sroufe & Co has invested 3.96% in the stock. Huber Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 554,912 shares.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 2.32M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC

Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Morgan Stanley: Exelon Is 'Too Cheap To Ignore' – Yahoo Finance" published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Exelon Corp. (EXC) Announces Admiral John Richardson to Board – StreetInsider.com" on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Did You Miss Exelon's (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Here's What Exelon Corporation's (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Advsr accumulated 41,165 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.18% or 413,784 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser reported 9,383 shares. 370,219 are held by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Strategic Wealth Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 24,459 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Overbrook Management invested in 8,440 shares. Naples Ltd Company holds 0.27% or 22,132 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Limited Liability has 15,747 shares. Ionic Capital Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 9,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 317,627 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.28% or 1.11 million shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Co owns 15,651 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Btr Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 4,365 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 253,673 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Escalade Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) stake by 68,832 shares to 443,173 valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE) stake by 266,075 shares and now owns 638,533 shares. Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 10.64% above currents $49.17 stock price. Bristol Myers had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5100 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 3 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital.

