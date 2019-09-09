Beddow Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) as Market Value Declined; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Value Rose, Park West Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 3.30M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31 million, up from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 478,421 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 48,975 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 40,000 shares to 235,882 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 838,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,230 shares to 167,085 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 56,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,745 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP).