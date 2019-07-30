Beddow Capital Management Has Upped Bristol (BMY) Stake By $1.08 Million; Primecap Management Company Increased Hess (HES) Stake By $2.37 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased Bristol (BMY) stake by 157.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc acquired 30,005 shares as Bristol (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 49,060 shares with $1.77M value, up from 19,055 last quarter. Bristol now has $73.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 5.74M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM

Primecap Management Company increased Hess Corporation (HES) stake by 0.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 39,500 shares as Hess Corporation (HES)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Primecap Management Company holds 8.33 million shares with $501.87M value, up from 8.29 million last quarter. Hess Corporation now has $18.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.88. About 1.30M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 5,790 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.48% or 64,080 shares. Smith Moore And invested in 19,321 shares. Family Management Corp owns 17,396 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 128,084 shares. Ajo Lp reported 2.68M shares. First Mercantile Company reported 15,435 shares stake. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 1.51 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Art Lc invested in 0.5% or 175,970 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 28,703 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Delaware-based Dupont has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mufg Americas Corp has 416,969 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. 6,075 are held by Spc. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp holds 1.25 million shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership owns 0.41% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 659,466 shares.

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Koninklijke Philips Nv (NYSE:PHG) stake by 28,516 shares to 187,000 valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC) stake by 8,060 shares and now owns 86,838 shares. Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5100 target in Thursday, June 13 report.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $11.56 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Turner Michael R sold $125,597 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 2,352 shares. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S on Wednesday, March 6. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J had sold 2,353 shares worth $125,650 on Thursday, February 7. Checki Terrence J. bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Hill Gregory P. sold $622,591.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Hess Stock Soared Nearly 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hess Corporation: Big Guyana Discoveries Turn The Tide – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Hess Corporation’s (NYSE:HES) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hess had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Citigroup maintained Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) rating on Friday, March 15. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $58 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.