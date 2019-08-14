Beddow Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) as Market Valuation Declined; Farr Miller & Washington Trimmed Its Stake in O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) by $381,792

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 3,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 4,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $371.32. About 31,987 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500.

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 7,250 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White International Limited has invested 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 3,514 shares stake. Investec Asset Mngmt North America accumulated 3,373 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Lc owns 3,570 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.03% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 22,500 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation invested in 68,215 shares. Abrams Capital Ltd Partnership holds 748,124 shares. Moreover, New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Ny has 0.13% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 878 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 6,036 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 803 shares. Cleararc Inc invested in 0.14% or 1,882 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Cambridge Advsrs Inc owns 1,010 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 13,048 shares. 109,187 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26 million for 19.34 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 42,203 shares to 293,100 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 256,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 10,620 shares to 58,336 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siemens Ag (SIEGY) by 22,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,962 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).