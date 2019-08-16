Beddow Capital Management Has Raised Position in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by $1.74 Million; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Trimmed Its Helmerich & Payne Com (HP) Stake as Market Value Declined

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com (HP) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 12,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 20,868 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 33,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 1.21 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 79,792 shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 28.80 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holdings accumulated 5,619 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Arvest Fincl Bank Division stated it has 173,684 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Management Llc reported 978 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 21,775 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 114,210 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1,440 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Company stated it has 0.05% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Aviva Plc accumulated 40,291 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc owns 314,806 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 308,156 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap stated it has 4,152 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 5,800 shares. Price Michael F invested in 100,000 shares.