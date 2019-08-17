Beddow Capital Management Has Raised Its Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Position by $1.74 Million; Stock Value Declined; Granite Point Capital Management LP Decreased Holding in Quotient LTD (QTNT) as Stock Price Rose

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 87,305 shares traded or 11.67% up from the average. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $730.52M market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 123,758 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,700 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 108,089 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 202,430 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 13,461 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 205,841 shares in its portfolio. Knott David M owns 170,000 shares. Hudson Bay Management LP holds 0.1% or 900,000 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 745,349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. West Chester Capital Advsr Inc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Park West Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 820,509 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp owns 260,000 shares. California-based Acuta Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.2% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Artisan Prtnrs Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 370,874 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc accumulated 2.46M shares. Highbridge Cap Management Llc owns 2.34 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 2.84 million shares.