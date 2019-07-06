Beddow Capital Management Has Raised Bristol (BMY) Stake; Zazove Associates Increased Its Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Stake by $881,132 as Market Valuation Declined

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 414,095 shares traded or 159.93% up from the average. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – Blueknight Energy 1Q Rev $44.7M; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O -FERC ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WOULD REVISE ITS 2005 POLICY STATEMENT FOR RECOVERY OF INCOME TAX COSTS; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy 4Q Rev $44.2M; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.15; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 157.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 30,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 19,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 16/04/2018 – @megtirrell reports the latest results on cancer studies from drug giants Merck and Bristol-Myers; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 235,000 shares. Essex Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Clearbridge Limited Liability Com holds 173,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Terril Brothers has invested 0.01% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Moreover, Two Sigma Limited has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 22,517 shares. 54,150 are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Jane Street Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 26,729 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 1,001 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 105,973 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 89,764 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Zazove Assocs Lc invested in 0.19% or 1.93M shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) for 245,900 shares. Moreover, Gp One Trading LP has 0% invested in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 14,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.67M shares to 34.83 million shares, valued at $49.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Com reported 210,860 shares. Sageworth Trust Communications reported 200 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 6,511 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 30,347 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.18% or 433,617 shares. 42,734 were reported by Monetary Mngmt Grp. Hightower Trust Service Lta reported 12,140 shares. Edgestream LP holds 0.52% or 74,233 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has 2.75% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Enterprise Fincl Services stated it has 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,825 shares. Cambridge Company has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 36,691 shares. Philadelphia Tru Communications has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Synovus Fincl accumulated 0.15% or 192,080 shares.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investor Ab ‘B’ (IVSBF) by 35,925 shares to 221,650 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE) by 266,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,533 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

