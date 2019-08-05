Beddow Capital Management Has Lowered Liberty Global A Plc (LBTYA) Holding by $315,216 as Stock Value Rose; Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Holder Donald Smith & Company Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Liberty Global A Plc (LBTYA) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 13,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 232,355 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 245,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global A Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 126,511 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 231,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.31M, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 32,678 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 30/03/2018 – Fed KC: U.S. and Ardmore Area Economic Update – March 29, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 48.75% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $297.97 million for 15.54 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.43 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -195.35% EPS growth.

