Beddow Capital Management Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Five Below (FIVE) Sentiment Is 1.22

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 13.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 8,635 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 55,017 shares with $7.69 million value, down from 63,652 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 1.73 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR

Five Below Inc (FIVE) investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 181 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 148 reduced and sold their equity positions in Five Below Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 52.61 million shares, down from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Five Below Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 121 Increased: 107 New Position: 74.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset holds 70,903 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Pa owns 218,129 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp holds 1.47% or 176,657 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 43,387 shares. 209,924 were accumulated by Moody Natl Bank Division. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc has 0.9% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maple Cap Mngmt reported 100,694 shares. Int Ca, California-based fund reported 1,643 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt has 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 178,355 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 518,095 shares. Altfest L J holds 0.68% or 36,427 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Lc owns 932,087 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. 42,465 were accumulated by Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 23.90M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.93% above currents $131.16 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.58 billion. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. It has a 43.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories.

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Five Below (FIVE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Five Below, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 21st – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Pipeline Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98M for 58.82 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.