Beddow Capital Management Has Lowered By $1.09 Million Its Mesabi Trust Ctfs (MSB) Holding; Ashmore Group Plc Trimmed Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) Position By $350,980

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Mesabi Trust Ctfs (MSB) stake by 7.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 37,688 shares as Mesabi Trust Ctfs (MSB)’s stock declined 7.31%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 490,440 shares with $14.37 million value, down from 528,128 last quarter. Mesabi Trust Ctfs now has $317.78 million valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 42,562 shares traded. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has declined 2.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB)

Ashmore Group Plc decreased Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) stake by 45.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashmore Group Plc sold 2,180 shares as Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR)’s stock declined 6.06%. The Ashmore Group Plc holds 2,656 shares with $430,000 value, down from 4,836 last quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario Sur now has $4.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $150.65. About 79,555 shares traded or 13.39% up from the average. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 05/04/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 5.3% Y/y in March; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASUR MARCH PASSENGER TRAFFIC INCREASED 4.8% YOY; 04/05/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Fell 0.6% Y/y in April; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.45B, EST. MXN1.41B; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 1.5% Y/y in Feb; 08/03/2018 – ASUR Calls for a Shareholders’ Meeting; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTION: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2018; 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MSB shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.01 million shares or 2.72% less from 2.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 447 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc has 8,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 8,996 shares in its portfolio. Whittier reported 0% stake. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.01% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Ameriprise Fincl has 7,605 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 11,800 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 65,077 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Freestone Hldg Limited Com accumulated 0.32% or 184,040 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 101,816 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beddow Capital Mgmt holds 7.88% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) for 490,440 shares. Sei accumulated 549 shares.

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 17.05% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.76 per share. ASR’s profit will be $59.56M for 18.28 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.48 actual EPS reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.94% negative EPS growth.

