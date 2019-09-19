Beddow Capital Management Has Lifted Its Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) Holding; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) stake by 8.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc acquired 7,419 shares as Cimarex Energy Company (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 94,257 shares with $5.59 million value, up from 86,838 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Company now has $5.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 30,046 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 13,145 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 395,006 shares with $77.79M value, down from 408,151 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $39.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $206.91. About 15,989 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT

Among 3 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $230.50’s average target is 11.40% above currents $206.91 stock price. Constellation Brands had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $207 target in Monday, June 24 report. Bank of America maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 130,628 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 91,569 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 35,650 shares. Waddell And Reed accumulated 0.26% or 532,657 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Division owns 5,310 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 333,447 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Services reported 2,003 shares. British Columbia invested in 41,539 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 7,445 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 1.99% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jennison Associate Limited Liability accumulated 2.73M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Strs Ohio invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bangor Fincl Bank holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,198 shares. Parkside Fincl Savings Bank reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.57M for 19.74 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $96 highest and $5100 lowest target. $69.14’s average target is 35.70% above currents $50.95 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 18 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Imperial Capital maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Wednesday, August 7 with “In-Line” rating. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc reported 519,861 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 0% or 26 shares. Korea Invest holds 22,634 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech owns 50,528 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Na invested in 0.01% or 3,857 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,262 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1.17M shares. Raymond James Inc owns 5,817 shares. 8,031 are owned by Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Llc. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 236,970 shares. Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn accumulated 12 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 10 shares.