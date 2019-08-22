Beddow Capital Management Has Lifted Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Stake; Essex Investment Management Co Upped Workday Cl A (WDAY) Stake By $709,248

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) stake by 43.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc acquired 91,342 shares as Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX)’s stock declined 1.36%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 303,353 shares with $6.04 million value, up from 212,011 last quarter. Banco Latinoamericano De Expor now has $777.94 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 10,340 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Workday Inc Cl A (WDAY) stake by 60.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc acquired 3,694 shares as Workday Inc Cl A (WDAY)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 9,831 shares with $1.90M value, up from 6,137 last quarter. Workday Inc Cl A now has $43.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.59. About 378,176 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $197,523 was made by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M on Wednesday, June 5.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Petiq Inc Com Cl A stake by 62,172 shares to 64,973 valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:AERI) stake by 31,843 shares and now owns 61,735 shares. Cray Inc Com New (NASDAQ:CRAY) was reduced too.

Among 20 analysts covering Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Workday Inc has $23800 highest and $138 lowest target. $205.14’s average target is 7.63% above currents $190.59 stock price. Workday Inc had 24 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Oppenheimer maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $216 target. Barclays Capital maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Sunday, February 24. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Earnings: 2 Cloud Stocks to Watch This Month – The Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workday Inc (WDAY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Workday Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Product Partners Ltd Liability Company has 0.6% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Nomura holds 75,659 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% or 894 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.07% or 16,998 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mathes Company has 1.7% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 17,339 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Network Ltd has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Weiss Multi stated it has 40,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 59,403 shares. Night Owl Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 37,968 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Parkwood Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,914 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.03% or 2,409 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 94,712 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 82,711 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bank Of America Corp De has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1.30M shares.

More notable recent Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bladex co-leads successful syndication of a US$220,625,000 3-Year Senior Unsecured Term Loan Facility for Unifin – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 24,230 shares to 167,085 valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) stake by 3,720 shares and now owns 23,812 shares. Liberty Global A Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was reduced too.