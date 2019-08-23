Beddow Capital Management Has Increased Its Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Stake by $1.74 Million; As Universal Electronics (UEIC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Has Decreased Its Stake

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (UEIC) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 72,967 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 95,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Universal Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $596.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 59,302 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 49,804 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7,115 shares to 45,760 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Steel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 97,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,025 shares, and cut its stake in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE).

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,882 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

