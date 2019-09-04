Beddow Capital Management Has Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ:SFM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sprouts Farmers has $28 highest and $1900 lowest target. $23’s average target is 26.51% above currents $18.18 stock price. Sprouts Farmers had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 2 by JP Morgan. The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. See Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Downgrade

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Oppenheimer

24/06/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bernstein 23.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) stake by 273.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc acquired 11,695 shares as Abbvie Inc. (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 15,967 shares with $1.29M value, up from 4,272 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. now has $96.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $64.61. About 1.82 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli products, baked goods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, body care and natural household items, and beer and wine. It has a 15.91 P/E ratio. As of May 04, 2017, it operated 260 stores in 15 states.

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Math Shows ONEV Can Go To $87 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Sprouts Farmers Market Slows Down and Speeds Up in Q2 2019 – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market Enters Oversold Territory (SFM) – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Sprouts Farmers (SFM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock increased 2.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 200,008 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Conference Call Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 4; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS – QTRLY COMP STORE SALES IMPACTED BY SLIGHT DEFLATION IN QTR, CALENDAR SHIFT IN NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY, TIGHT PRODUCE SUPPLY EARLY IN QTR; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 64,648 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 50,993 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Gp holds 248,323 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs, a Arizona-based fund reported 15 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,636 shares. Renaissance Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 4.78M shares. Oppenheimer Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Guggenheim Ltd Com accumulated 58,558 shares. Systematic Financial L P holds 0.04% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) or 56,280 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 11,686 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 417,324 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Citigroup accumulated 101,470 shares or 0% of the stock. 975,500 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE) stake by 266,075 shares to 638,533 valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) stake by 56,255 shares and now owns 313,745 shares. Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was reduced too.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Lessons From AbbVie’s $5.8 Billion Blunder With Cancer Drug Rova-T – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 25.37% above currents $64.61 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating. Piper Jaffray upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De accumulated 156,564 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Limited has 0.19% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 44,248 were reported by Bryn Mawr Com. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt invested 0.47% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Canal Insurance Company stated it has 90,000 shares. First Dallas Incorporated stated it has 1.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kwmg Ltd Liability Co reported 976 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 15.81M shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1.71% or 151,187 shares. National Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 15,430 shares. Fort LP stated it has 2,507 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement owns 283,242 shares. 1,161 are owned by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv. Alps Advsrs has 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 526,422 shares.