Beddow Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Denny’s (DENN) by $419,560; As Tutor Perini (TPC) Shares Declined, Donald Smith & Company Increased by $2.14 Million Its Stake

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Denny’s (DENN) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 20,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The hedge fund held 152,446 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 173,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Denny’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 311,116 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 164,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.05M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $705.91M market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 272,061 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Rev $1.03B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass

More notable recent Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rudolph and Sletten Awarded Major Tenant Improvement Project – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WDF Awarded Two NYCHA Projects Valued at $101 Million – Business Wire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Manitowoc, Ampco-Pittsburgh among industrial gainers; Axon Enterprise leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 10.63M shares to 36.22M shares, valued at $140.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 647,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.47M shares, and cut its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold TPC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 40.58 million shares or 2.02% less from 41.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Lc reported 13,100 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 493,395 shares. John G Ullman And Associate Inc owns 27,100 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp has invested 0.03% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 24,991 shares. Oppenheimer & Company, a New York-based fund reported 15,048 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 50,327 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 8,658 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd holds 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) or 21,892 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 61,418 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Nomura Inc accumulated 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port holds 0% or 129,584 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC).

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DENN’s profit will be $8.93M for 38.10 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,200 shares to 17,435 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Denny’s: Solid Q4, But Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Denny’s shares rise after earnings beat, guidance raised – MarketWatch” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Denny’s Corp (DENN) CEO John Miller on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Hot Restaurant Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors look for sizzle in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold DENN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 52.57 million shares or 4.13% less from 54.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,510 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 36,777 shares. Rice Hall James Associate Lc holds 55,307 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Sei holds 0% or 13,331 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.27% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Northern Trust Corporation reported 824,988 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2.62 million shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 54,889 shares. Teton Advsr stated it has 59,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 8,149 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) or 303,924 shares. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 51,737 shares. Olstein Capital Management Lp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake.