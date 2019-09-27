Beddow Capital Management Has Decreased Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG) Stake as Share Value Rose; Credit Suisse Ag Cut Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Position by $119.73 Million as Valuation Rose

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips Nv (PHG) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 27,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The hedge fund held 159,736 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96 million, down from 187,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.03% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 984,454 shares traded or 66.70% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 12/03/2018 – Medical Imaging Market in APAC: Analysis & Forecasts Report (2017-2021) with Key Players GE Healthcare, Koninklíjke Philips, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Fujifilm – ResearchAndMarkets; 15/05/2018 – Philips Lighting To Start Using Name Signify NV from May 16; 15/03/2018 – Philips showcases digital pathology system for clinical use and advanced imaging analytics[1] to transform pathology services a; 24/05/2018 – New Philips Satinelle Advanced Epilator Helps Women Achieve Longer-lasting Hair Removal; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Intera 1.0T; 1) Stellar Model 781102, 2) Pular Model 781103 Product Usage:; 03/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – BOSKALIS’ SHARE IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 400 MLN; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: PHILIPS LIGHTING HOLDING B.V. v. WANGS ALLIANCE CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1529 – 2018-03-07; 12/03/2018 – Philips celebrates World Sleep Day early with the release of its annual global sleep survey results, overnight concert experience; 23/05/2018 – PHILIPS AND TPV TO ENTER GLOBAL BRAND LICENSE PACT; 05/04/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize CEO Dick Boer retires; Frans Muller appointed as successor effective July 1, 2018

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 86.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 201,622 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.25M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.41. About 232,976 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO

More notable recent Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Philips showcases integrated radiation oncology portfolio to provide a confident path to treatment at ASTRO 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Koninklijke Philips N.V (PHG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Royal Philips Named Top Place to Work on Forbesâ€™ â€œAmericaâ€™s Best Employers of 2019â€ List for 5th Year – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Philips completes acquisition of Carestream Healthâ€™s Healthcare Information Systems business in majority of relevant countries – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Philips Global Beauty Index reveals that women want personalized beauty solutions to meet their unique needs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (NYSE:WAB) by 47,092 shares to 57,987 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX) by 30,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 74,873 shares to 97,373 shares, valued at $15.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 185,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Medidata (MDSO) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Medidata Solutions Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dassault SystÃ¨mes announces extension of CFIUS review process for planned acquisition of Medidata – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ARRY, RTN, DATA and MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

