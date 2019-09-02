Beddow Capital Management Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Springbok Capital Management Has Boosted By $818,202 Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 2435.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 19,481 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 20,281 shares with $856,000 value, up from 800 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $66.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.43M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/03/2018 – BLOC TRADE: PRIME VENTURES – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO SAYS CAPITAL RULE THAT RESTRAINS BALANCE SHEET SIZE REGARDLESS OF ASSETS IS “SURREAL”; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPROVING GROWTH PROSPECTS IN 2019; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zentner Says Inflation Moving Higher (Video); 24/05/2018 – Movies: Morgan Freeman Is Accused of Sexual Harassment by Several Women; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 03/04/2018 – MyNewsLA: Saudi Crown Prince Meets Hollywood Stars: Michael Douglas, `The Rock,” Morgan Freeman

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 13.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 8,635 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 55,017 shares with $7.69 million value, down from 63,652 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A also bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.73% above currents $128.36 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 7,434 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability holds 3.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,911 shares. Altfest L J Communications owns 36,427 shares. Fmr Ltd Company accumulated 17.84 million shares. Nomura has 271,444 shares. Advisory Llc invested in 48,894 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 3,291 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability owns 10,998 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co reported 0.68% stake. Moreover, Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Kansas-based Mitchell Cap Mgmt Company has invested 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edmp holds 29,236 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel holds 0.14% or 1,960 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Argyle Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 35,668 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 11,660 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Whittier Com Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,763 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.13% or 9,301 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 0.26% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 15,720 shares. World stated it has 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 0.25% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 31,515 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.15% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 5,828 were reported by Intrust Bank Na. Moreover, Hilton Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 250 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Com holds 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 14,219 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank accumulated 0.01% or 1,871 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 234,041 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cordasco Fincl Net holds 447 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) stake by 301,953 shares to 153,779 valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Autodesk Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 30,200 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) was reduced too.