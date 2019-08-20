Beddow Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Escalade (ESCA) as Shares Declined; Bowling Portfolio Management Decreased Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake by $1.56 Million as Stock Price Rose

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Escalade Inc. (ESCA) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 68,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.37% . The hedge fund held 443,173 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, down from 512,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Escalade Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 5,670 shares traded. Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) has declined 12.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA); 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 28,789 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 43,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $128.25. About 1.04M shares traded or 43.44% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 592 shares to 4,844 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Retail Bank has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 402 shares. King Luther Capital Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc owns 165,413 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. 465,100 were accumulated by Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,037 shares. Amp Capital has invested 0.08% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 17,075 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company reported 0.16% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation reported 38,200 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 319,231 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 13,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.22% stake. 6,167 were accumulated by Gam Ag.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Samir Pandiri Joins Broadridge as President of Broadridge International – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

