Beddow Capital Management Has Cut Bristol (BMY) Holding by $479,700 as Stock Value Declined; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Upped Its Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) by $2.17 Million

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 36.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 57,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 211,685 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.14 million, up from 154,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 7.03M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 10,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 38,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 49,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 9.12M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.93 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,060 shares to 10,198 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 292,500 shares to 183,536 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,896 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:SPR).

