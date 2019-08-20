Beddow Capital Management Has Boosted Its Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Stake by $1.74 Million as Market Value Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Holding Raised by Beaumont Financial Partners Llc

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.40M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 51,915 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 114,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05M, up from 111,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 3.10 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 22,519 shares to 104,518 shares, valued at $16.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Etf Tr by 66,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,913 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Management invested in 51,339 shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Communication Al has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 390,675 shares. Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 1.59% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 193,168 shares. Estabrook Capital stated it has 28,825 shares. 1.27 million are owned by Clearbridge Invs Lc. Associated Banc holds 1.21% or 171,810 shares. Capital Guardian holds 12,405 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trust Of Oklahoma accumulated 44,266 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 104,621 shares. Horrell Cap Incorporated accumulated 32,592 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Dillon And Associate has 78,814 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 0.99% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 1.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).