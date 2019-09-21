Beddow Capital Management Cut Mesabi Trust Ctfs (MSB) Stake by $572,837; Valuation Declined; Hillman Co Has Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mesabi Trust Ctfs (MSB) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 19,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.31% . The hedge fund held 470,687 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.90 million, down from 490,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mesabi Trust Ctfs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 41,104 shares traded. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has declined 2.29% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB)

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.28 million, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 14/05/2018 – NY Observer: More Evidence Suggests Washington D.C. Will Win Amazon HQ2 Contest; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 5 investors sold MSB shares while 14 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 8.36% less from 2.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 600 were reported by Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 22,600 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). 7,100 were accumulated by Renaissance Ltd Com. Dorsey Wright Associates reported 596 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc holds 0% or 5,812 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) for 9,994 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 34,451 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 7,196 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 7,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) for 9,491 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 63,668 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB).

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (NYSE:WAB) by 47,092 shares to 57,987 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX).