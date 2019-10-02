Beddow Capital Management Cut Merck & Co. (MRK) Position by $307,515; Sands Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Splunk (SPLK) as Stock Value Rose

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 89,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.25M, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $117.07. About 1.14 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 3,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 54,631 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 58,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 6.60M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA to Use Gemone Editing in Gut Bacteria Study; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.72 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 22.73% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% EPS growth.