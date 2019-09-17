Beddow Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.37 Million; As Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Share Price Rose, Roumell Asset Management Cut Stake

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 662,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 84,471 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 9,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 45,132 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 55,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 4.50 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 14,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 323,615 shares. 12,121 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Cutter Brokerage invested in 0.02% or 18,827 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 399,051 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 33,891 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 217,666 shares. 254,331 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mngmt. Invesco has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 59,567 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 66,290 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 86,668 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Parametric Port Associate Lc invested in 0% or 72,653 shares.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $42.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 746,268 shares to 904,867 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 68,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Leaf Group Ltd.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,060 shares to 10,198 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (NYSE:BLX) by 30,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 123,646 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Field & Main Bankshares holds 2.76% or 21,581 shares in its portfolio. 33,531 are owned by Caprock Group. Tctc Ltd invested in 0.47% or 62,262 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Lc holds 2.57% or 249,628 shares. Highlander Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,830 shares. Wagner Bowman owns 43,502 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth reported 0.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 5,379 were accumulated by Asset Strategies Inc. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Garrison Asset Ltd holds 29,782 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability has invested 2.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lincoln Capital Ltd Llc reported 30,593 shares stake. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc owns 324,302 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Com Ma accumulated 26.60M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.