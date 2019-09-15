Beddow Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Baidu (BIDU); Bank Of The West Lowered Its Stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) by $648,268

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. (BIDU) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 17,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 13,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU UNIT TO SELL RAJAX EQUITY STAKE TO ALI PANINI INVESTMENT; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 3,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 23,402 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, down from 27,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $172.32. About 493,046 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45 million for 15.12 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,033 shares to 15,569 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings.