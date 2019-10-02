Beddow Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Baidu (BIDU); As Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Price Rose, Northcoast Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.73 Million

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 12,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 103,191 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73M, down from 115,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $152.6. About 301,720 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR)

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. (BIDU) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 17,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 13,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.46. About 1.95M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.21 million for 9.88 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 74,183 shares to 196,848 shares, valued at $28.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 17,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp invested in 0.04% or 7.77 million shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr accumulated 18,937 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nordea Invest owns 41,370 shares. 2,420 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 59,175 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 2,567 shares. Farmers Bancshares reported 304 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Northern Tru holds 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 751,814 shares. Peoples Svcs Corporation holds 0.01% or 160 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 5,244 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 8,679 shares stake. First Mercantile reported 2,938 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M&T Bank Corp, New York-based fund reported 6,651 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Day Ahead – Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Major Averages Nearly Recover From Impeachment Slump – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.