Beddow Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX); Vigilant Capital Management Has Raised Its Constellation Brand (STZ) Stake by $1.29 Million as Market Value Declined

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brand (STZ) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 7,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 74,073 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 66,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brand for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193.38. About 386,858 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 48,879 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Lc has invested 0.26% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Jcic Asset has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 1,366 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc. Swiss Bank has invested 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Partnervest Advisory Lc holds 2,010 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kj Harrison And Prtn holds 0.69% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 11,250 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 15,042 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4,282 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr holds 0% or 37 shares. Advsr Capital Lc holds 1.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 91,068 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 50 shares. Sequoia Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,979 shares to 2,419 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,548 shares, and cut its stake in Iq Global Resources Etf (GRES).

