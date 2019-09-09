Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Holder Valueworks Boosted Stake by $804,016 as Stock Declined; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Lowered Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $20.25 Million; Share Value Declined

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 130,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 2.58M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.43 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $148.59. About 1.43M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 50,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 308,585 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 258,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 2.55M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – CO IS MODELING NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LOW-TO-MID $2.00 RANGE; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.82M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 37,899 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Washington Retail Bank holds 0% or 1,620 shares in its portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Mngmt has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 343,247 shares. Natixis has 61,120 shares. Loomis Sayles LP reported 1,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 85,804 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity stated it has 13,035 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maverick Ltd owns 479,170 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 429 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 787 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $85.53M for 90.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 937,785 shares to 5.33 million shares, valued at $425.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 539,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial owns 21,061 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tcw Group Incorporated has invested 0.46% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Invsts stated it has 7.67M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 64,631 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Westfield Mgmt Lp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 324,626 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 3,032 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owns 4.45% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2.58 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 4,876 shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 483,201 shares. Meritage Gru Ltd Partnership reported 1.60M shares. Manchester Mgmt Llc reported 662 shares.